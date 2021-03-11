Walmart to begin offering COVID vaccines throughout the Miami Valley Saturday

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of health and wellness. “We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

As of today, Ohioans ages 50 and older and those with end-stage renal disease or type 2 diabetes are eligible to be vaccinated.

Last week, vaccination was also expanded to law enforcement and corrections offices, child care and funeral service workers, people with type 1 diabetes or ALS, bone marrow transplant recipients and pregnant people.