Warehouse 4 rolls out new menu for both of its cafes

Vandalia-based Warehouse 4 Cafe and Bake Shop is celebrating the opening of its second location in Kettering by introducing a new menu at both of its coffee shops.
The new Kettering location — in space that previously housed a Union Savings Bank branch at 3131 Wilmington Pike — opened a week ago, on Nov. 4. The flagship café at 335 S. Dixie Drive in Vandalia opened in 2013. In October 2019, the Vandalia Warehouse 4 was ranked third on a Yelp list of the “100 Best Coffee Shops in Ohio.”
The new menu offers “new sandwiches, breakfast items, salads and more,” the owners of Warehouse 4 said on the café’s Facebook page.
Breakfast options include biscuit sandwiches with eggs, cheese and sausage, bacon or ham, and Chipotle Bacon served on a ciabatta roll with bacon, egg, tomato, white cheddar, chipotle and arugula. Lunch options include apple-pecan, Cobb, garden or Italian salads, and sandwiches such as a Mushroom Melt, Chipotle Turkey, Ham & Swiss and a Veggie Wrap.
Credit: MARK FISHER/STAFF
Warehouse 4 co-owner Ben Neely and his family-owned firm bought Warehouse 4 in Vandalia in August 2015 with the idea of expanding the brand in the Dayton area.
“The business has gone so well in Vandalia,” Neely said in July. “Our customers have been so supportive.” Some of his Vandalia shop’s customers live in Kettering and other suburban areas in the southern half of Montgomery County, prompting the expansion to the Wilmington Pike space, the co-owner said.
The new Kettering location has a drive-through.
To keep up to date about both Warehouse 4 locations, check out www.facebook.com/Warehouse4Coffee.