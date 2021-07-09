Dayton Daily News photographer rides along with Golden Knights

The team is practicing Friday, and Dayton Daily News photographer Marshall Gorby is with them for a flight. The team had hoped to do a practice jump, but there was too much cloud cover. They need at least 2,000 feet to jump, but with the cloud cover they only had 1,600 feet.

Sgt. First Class Danny Hellmann, one of the team members, said that if the weather is fair, the Golden Knights will perform twice each day on Saturday and Sunday. They are prepared to jump from as low as 2,000 feet or as high as 13,000 feet.