WATCH: Kings Island celebrates new year with fireworks, ice skating

37 minutes ago
Kings Island said goodbye to 2023 and welcomed in 2024 with fireworks, ice skating and family-friendly celebrations.

The park offered two countdowns — one at 9:30 p.m. in Tannenbaumhaus with balloons for families and younger guests and a second countdown at midnight that culminated in fireworks.

Thousands of guests enjoyed the final night of WinterFest and were able to end 2023 with ice skating, rides, live entertainment and shimmering lights.

Kings Island is set to re-open in April for the 2024 season.

