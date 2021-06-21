We want to hear from you about visiting a loved one in the nursing home

The last of state mandated visitor restrictions are over for Ohio nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Facilities can make their own rules, but the state no longer requires limits after over 15 months of pandemic restrictions.
We’d like to hear from readers who have recently visited a loved one who lives in long-term care since the restrictions were over. What does the change mean for you and your family? What was it like being able to visit now that the state visiting rules have ended?
If you’d like to be interviewed for an article in the newspaper about families visiting in long-term care, please call reporter Kaitlin Schroeder at 937-610-7386.