University of Dayton-supported West Dayton incubator is accepting new microloan applications

An incubator focused on West Dayton businesses is taking new applications.
The Greater West Dayton Incubator is accepting applications through Feb. 25 for a round of microloans from $500 to $15,000, the University of Dayton said.
The program supports Black, women and other underrepresented business owners as well as those in the greater West Dayton community, the university said.
“We created this program for entrepreneurs who have historically been shut out from traditional lending from banks or other entities as a way to support their needs to hire, buy equipment, open physical locations and pay other costs of running a business,” said Whitney Barkley, incubator director. “The microloans create more equitable economic opportunities by welcoming applicants based on the passion they have for their business, their persistence and the planning they have done to execute and sustain their idea.”
With CityWide Development and the university’s student-run Flyer Consulting, the university’s Cultural Capital program also offers loan application assistance and other services.
More than $70,000 has been distributed to local entrepreneurs in industries such as education, janitorial services, retail, food and beauty.
Michel’le Curington, chief executive and owner of Fail Me Not Tutoring, received a microloan, the university’s release said.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to be able to invest in my vision and make it come to life,” Curington said in the release. “Not only did I apply for the microloan to help me now, but in the future as well. I believe it is a great start to building my business credit for some even bigger loans I may need to apply for in the future.”
Information on how to apply for a microloan is available online.
