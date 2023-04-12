WGl World Championships bring over 55,000 to Dayton area over two weeks of competition

On Thursday, the Winter Guard International Sport of the Arts World Championships will return to Dayton and southwestern Ohio, bringing more than 55,000 people to the area over two weeks.
WGI color guard championships will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, followed by the percussion and winds championships from April 20-23.
The competitions will take place at a handful of venues throughout the area, including the University of Dayton Arena, Dayton Convention Center, Wright State University’s Nutter Center, Xavier University’s Cintas Center, Northern Kentucky University’s Truist Arena and Hobart Arena.
According to a release from the Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau, competitors will travel to the area from across the U.S., Canada, England and the Netherlands.
Local groups competing this year include local high school teams from Bellbrook, Miamisburg, Northmont, Springboro, Kings, Franklin, Mason, Middletown, Beavercreek, Hamilton, Lebanon, Centerville and Carlisle, as well as independent teams from local organizations Onyx, Rhythm X and Valhalla Winds.
The bureau also said that this is the 36th year that the competition has been hosted in Dayton, and that this year is WGI’s 46th anniversary.
Last year’s competition, the first after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, brought in an estimated economic impact of about $13 million in the area, it said.
WGI Sport of the Arts is a nonprofit that puts on indoor color guard, percussion and wind ensemble competitions, headquartered in Miamisburg.
