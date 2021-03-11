What are the new guidelines for nursing home visits?

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued the updated guidance this week as more than three million doses of vaccines have been administered within nursing homes, according to a release.

“CMS recognizes the psychological, emotional and physical toll that prolonged isolation and separation from family have taken on nursing home residents, and their families,” said Dr. Lee Fleisher chief medical officer and director of CMS’ center for clinical standards and quality. “That is why, now that millions of vaccines have been administered to nursing home residents and staff, and the number of COVID cases in nursing homes has dropped significantly, CMS is updating its visitation guidance to bring more families together safely. This is an important step that we are taking, as we continue to emphasize the importance of maintaining infection prevention practices, given the continued risk of transmission of COVID-19.”