WHIO-TV goes dark for DirecTV, AT&T subscribers

AT&T and DirectTV pulled WHIO-TV from their channel lineups Tuesday after they were unable to reach a new transmission deal with the Dayton station.
CBS affiliate WHIO-TV on its website said it was removed “after AT&T/DirectTV refused to agree to a fair agreement with our owner, Cox Media Group, to carry our station.”
DISH Network in December reached an agreement to restore WHIO-TV and other Cox Media Group stations now owned by Apollo Global Management. WHIO-TV had been off its channel lineup since July.