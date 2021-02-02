X

WHIO-TV goes dark for DirecTV, AT&T subscribers

WHIO-TV was pulled from the DirectTV and AT&T channel lineup after they were unable to reach a new transmission deal. Pictured are longtime WHIO-TV anchors Cheryl McHenry, left, and James Brown in the news station's studio in this file photo.
By Jen Balduf

AT&T and DirectTV pulled WHIO-TV from their channel lineups Tuesday after they were unable to reach a new transmission deal with the Dayton station.

CBS affiliate WHIO-TV on its website said it was removed “after AT&T/DirectTV refused to agree to a fair agreement with our owner, Cox Media Group, to carry our station.”

DISH Network in December reached an agreement to restore WHIO-TV and other Cox Media Group stations now owned by Apollo Global Management. WHIO-TV had been off its channel lineup since July.

