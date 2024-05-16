BreakingNews
Wizard of Za pizza shop near University of Dayton closes: ‘We gave it our best’

Credit: Submitted Photo

53 minutes ago
The Wizard of Za, a pizza shop with Sicilian-style pies, has closed its doors on Brown Street near the University of Dayton.

“We gave it our best. We really did,” a sign posted at the restaurant reads. “To our friends and guests near and far, we know this restaurant closing is very sad. Please know it was a great joy to serve you.”

Credit: Natalie Jones

The pizza shop opened at 1200 Brown St. Suite 150, in the former space of Zombie Dogz, in November 2022.

“At the very beginning of the pandemic, the Wizard began making pies in his own kitchen and was taking orders through Instagram. Word spread and so did the waitlist. It was clear we needed a larger kitchen feed more people, more quickly,” the website states. “After partnering with FUSIAN, the Wizard relocated to a temporary pizza kitchen in Westerville, before eventually moving into its permanent home in Clintonville in late 2020.”

When the concept opened its first restaurant in 2020 in Columbus, it was voted the “Best New Restaurant” in its inaugural year.

ExploreThree Birds restaurant will have ‘neighborhood feel’ Carmel’s brought to Dayton

Paceline Restaurant Partners, which owns and operates FUSIAN and HunnyBee’s Crispy Fried, purchased the pizza shop concept in October 2021, said Stephan Harman, co-founder of Paceline Restaurant Partners.

The Wizard of Za still has a spot on North High Street in Columbus, about a mile north of the Ohio State University campus.

“If you’re ever in Columbus, please drop in to our original shop and enjoy a slice with us,” the sign reads.

For those that have gift cards, they can be redeemed at any FUSIAN or HunnyBee’s location.

Explore3 must-try items at Honey Toast in Fairborn

The Dayton Daily News has reached out to Paceline Restaurant Partners for comment and is awaiting response.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

