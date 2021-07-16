WYSO expanding, moving into old schoolhouse owned by Dave Chappelle

WYSO is planning to renovate and move into an old school building owned by Iron Table Holdings, the real estate company owned by Dave Chappelle, the comedian who lives in Yellow Springs.
WYSO said in a news release that the Yellow Springs Planning commission approved the plan this week. Construction will be managed by Iron Table Holdings, which will own the building.
The station says the new space will allow it to host more in-studio newsmakers, musicians and volunteers, as well as community members for workshops at the Center for Community Voices.
This move is part of an expanding newsroom at WYSO. In the last 18 months, the station has more than tripled its reporting staff, hiring four additional full-time journalists and several contract reporters, editors and producers.
“WYSO’s news department has an aggressive growth strategy, and the support of our community is allowing us to expand,” said Jason Saul, WYSO’s director of news and programming.