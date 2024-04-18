Xenia donut shop now offering specialty coffee

Fillinger has had a lot of help from his baristas to get this program started. He said he is looking forward to seeing the creativity they put into their donuts translate into their coffees. They do have plans to partner with a local coffee roaster.

The donut shop will also have chai tea and iced green tea for the summer. They are working on a specialty latte for the shop.

Fillinger said he wanted to have coffee when he first opened the donut shop, but there was so much demand for donuts that they needed to focus on that. After harnessing all of their time and energy on making donuts over the last several years, they now have the time to work on their coffee side.

The most popular donut at Glazed is the blueberry cake featuring an updated recipe. Fillinger said they have made a few other changes to their donuts including making the cream in-house and now offering gluten-free products from Purely Sweet Bakery.

“We have the capabilities and we have the talent,” Fillinger said. “We might as well.”

The donut shop has nine employees including four bakers.

They have added a variety of cheesecake donuts, strawberry cake donuts and peach and apple fritters on select days.

Glazed Donut Eatery is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 607 N. Detroit St. If you can’t make it to the donut shop, Tom’s Market in Yellow Springs carries their donuts every day and Reza’s in Beavercreek carries them on Fridays.

For more information, visit glazeddonuteatery.com or the donut shop’s Facebook page (@Glazeddonuteatery).