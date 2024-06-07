Yellow Springs Street Fair is tomorrow: 5 things to know

Here are five things to know if you plan on attending:

1. Vendors 🎨

There will be over 250 artisans, craftsmen and local businesses lined up along Xenia Avenue, Short Street, Corry Street and Dayton Street.

Some of the vendors present will include Urban Bonnets, Wildflower Boutique, Kristy’s Crystals, Laser Gems, Lisa’s Homespun, Flora Jeans, Urban Handmade, Hoosier Walking Sticks, Miranda Wood Crochet and Happy Planet Apparel.

Festivalgoers can expect a variety of vendors and artisans to be represented. Don’t forget to check out the brick-and-mortar shops including Wander and Wonder, Emporium, Ohio Silver and several others.

2. Entertainment 🎶

Entertainment will kick off at 10 a.m. with yoga on the lawn at the South Stage across from Mills Park Hotel. This will be followed by Kismet Notes, Egyptian Breeze, 6 Degrees of Dub, Egyptian Breeze, Kyle Eldridge and Wayward Js.

There will also be entertainment at the Main Stage, located at The John Bryan Center, starting at 11 a.m. with Recklessness. They will be followed by Arianna Holiday, Liquid Vintage, Alex Poteet, Devil’s Backbone, Triple Nickel, Ang Minton and Gage Thomas Band.

3. Food 🍴

Over 30 food trucks will be set up along South Walnut Street including Louisiana Grill, Gourmet Grub Shack, Bessie’s Noodles, OH! Boba, Lumpia Queen, Kore 4 Soul and Death Grip Donuts.

Festivalgoers can also get a bite at the Corner Cone, Bentino’s, Ha Ha Pizza, Peach’s Grill, Sunrise Cafe, Dino’s, MAZU, among others.

5. Beer Garden 🍻

The Beer Garden will be located on the lawn of The John Bryan Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees can buy a souvenir cup for $10 and get $8 refills of Vibrant Village (the official beer of Street Fair), Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Elysian Space Dust, Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat and several others. Yellow Springs Brewery will be featured, as well as wine slushies presented by Tuck-N-Red’s Spirit & Wine.

4. Shuttle Service 🚗

There will be a free shuttle service running from Yellow Springs High School and Young’s Jersey Dairy. The last shuttle leaves at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit ysstreetfair.millsparkhotel.com or the event’s Facebook page.