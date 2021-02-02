3 Dayton recreation centers to reopen tomorrow

The Northwest Recreation Center at 1600 Princeton Drive, the Greater Dayton Recreation Center at 2021 West Third Street and the Lohrey Recreation Center at 2366 Glenarm Avenue will all reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, the release said. Fitness rooms are available by appointment only. Those interested should contact the recreation center by phone.