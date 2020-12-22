5 things to know about the coronavirus today: $600 direct payments, more vaccines on the way

Explore Coronavirus vaccines reach more Miami Valley residents

Relief package includes $600 direct payment

The $900 billion coronavirus aid package includes $600 direct stimulus payments to individuals making up to $75,000 per year and couples making up to $150,000 per year — with payments phased out for higher incomes — with $600 additional payments per dependent child.

Who should be next in line for the vaccine?

A federal advisory panel at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that the second phase of people to be vaccinated include those over 75 and front-line essential workers such as teachers, bus drivers and police officers.