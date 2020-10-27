5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Case milestones and childhood vaccinations

Coronavirus death rate rises across U.S.

According to an Associated Press report, deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, with the average across the country rising 10% over the last two weeks. This is something that health officials warned was only a matter of time, since rising deaths were likely to follow the recent surge in coronavirus cases.

Ohio passed 200,000 total cases throughout the pandemic

Ohio surpassed the 200,000 total coronavirus case mark on Monday, for a total of 200,231 cases reported throughout the pandemic. Ohio set a new record for daily cases over the weekend on Saturday with 2,858 cases, the seventh time the record has been broken in the last two weeks.