5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Coronavirus cases and mask giveaways

Coronavirus exploded in November

The coronavirus pandemic exploded in November, with more than 4 million new cases across the country, 200,000 of which were in Ohio. Public health officials said why this is happening, including an expected flare-up due to the winter months, reopening of schools and infections spreading among families and friend groups through small gatherings.

Clark County to host two mask distribution events this week

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency will host two free mask distribution events this week. The first will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Upper Valley Mall in Springfield. The second will be from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the former Kroger parking lot at 1822 S. Limestone Street in Springfield.