5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Ohio prepares to vaccinate people 65 and older

Free coronavirus testing today in Fairfield

There is a free pop-up coronavirus testing event today in Fairfield, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The City of Promise church, 1260 Hicks Blvd. Masks are required, and no appointment or doctor’s referral are required.

Ohio to open vaccinations for ages 65+ for several weeks

As Ohio prepares to open vaccinations to people ages 65 and older, Gov. Mike DeWine said that the state will hold at this point for weeks to allow more in that age group to be vaccinated. He said there are about two million people who are 65 and older in Ohio and it will take a while to get to that many people.