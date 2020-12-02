5 things to know about the coronavirus today: School testing and vaccine preparations

It is Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Spring K-12 tests could be waived again due to coronavirus
A bill has passed an Ohio Senate committee that would lead to waiving state tests for K-12 students this spring. The bill would allow the state superintendent to submit a federal waiver request after consulting with at least eight education community stakeholders.
Ohio prepares for vaccine arrival
The Ohio Department of Health announced details of how it is preparing to distribute coronavirus vaccines. The ODH said it has been using the same process it plans to use to distribute vaccines to send adult influenza vaccines throughout the state.
Ohio breaks daily hospitalization record
Nearly a week after Thanksgiving, Ohio smashed its record for daily coronavirus hospitalizations, reporting 585 in 24 hours. This brought total COVID-19 hospitalizations up to 5,226 patients, which in Southwest Ohio account for just over 18% of all hospital beds, with just over 26% remaining open.
Pop-up coronavirus testing tomorrow in Greenville
There will be a pop-up drive-thru coronavirus testing event tomorrow in Greenville. Tests will be take from noon to 4 p.m. at Spirit Medical Transport, 5484 state Route 49. The tests are free and open to the public, according to the Darke County Health District, and people don’t need a doctor’s order or appointment to be tested.
Xenia schools move online until February
Xenia schools are the latest district to announce it will move to online classes, saying it plans to stay remote until Feb. 1, which is longer than any local schools so far. The district cited an increase in coronavirus cases and people quarantining, and said that remote learning is the “safest path forward.”