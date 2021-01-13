5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Vaccine plans and relief payment delays

Information on vaccines for Ohio’s 80 and older coming by Thursday

Local health departments, vaccine providers and emergency management agencies will release details on where residents in their county can be vaccinated today and Thursday, according to Gov. Mike DeWine at a coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday. An estimated 420,000 people age 80 and older will be eligible to start getting vaccinated beginning Monday as Phase 1B of Ohio’s vaccination plan begins.

After delays, IRS sends more relief payments

The IRS has said that after some initial problems it is getting more of its second round of $600 coronavirus relief payments to taxpayers. Some of the delays are due to a problem for people who filed their taxes with an online preparation service, who found their payment was sent to an account they didn’t recognize. This account may have been a temporary account created by the tax preparer which has since been closed.