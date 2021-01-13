5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Vaccine plans and relief payment delays

It is Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.
Information on vaccines for Ohio’s 80 and older coming by Thursday
Local health departments, vaccine providers and emergency management agencies will release details on where residents in their county can be vaccinated today and Thursday, according to Gov. Mike DeWine at a coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday. An estimated 420,000 people age 80 and older will be eligible to start getting vaccinated beginning Monday as Phase 1B of Ohio’s vaccination plan begins.
After delays, IRS sends more relief payments
The IRS has said that after some initial problems it is getting more of its second round of $600 coronavirus relief payments to taxpayers. Some of the delays are due to a problem for people who filed their taxes with an online preparation service, who found their payment was sent to an account they didn’t recognize. This account may have been a temporary account created by the tax preparer which has since been closed.
Dayton Hamvention canceled this year
The 2021 Dayton Hamvention has been canceled, with the event’s executive commission saying delays in getting vaccines out and a new form of the coronavirus were factors in the decision. The commission said that anyone who had their tickets deferred last year will be deferred again.
Greene County sets up notification system for people eligible to receive vaccine
Those who live or work in Greene County who are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine during phases 1A and 1B of Ohio’s vaccination plan can sign up to get notifications for vaccination clinics through Greene County Public Health. To sign up residents should visit the Greene County Public Health website.
Three House lawmakers test positive for coronavirus after Capitol riots
Within a span of about a day, three from the House of Representatives announced that had tested positive for the coronavirus and said they were concerned they may have been infected while rioters occupied the U.S. Capitol. Some members of Congress took shelter together for hours in the House chamber.