X

5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Vaccine plans and relief payment delays

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News | Jan 13, 2021
By Daniel Susco

It is Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2020 and these are five things to know about the coronavirus pandemic today.

Information on vaccines for Ohio’s 80 and older coming by Thursday

Local health departments, vaccine providers and emergency management agencies will release details on where residents in their county can be vaccinated today and Thursday, according to Gov. Mike DeWine at a coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday. An estimated 420,000 people age 80 and older will be eligible to start getting vaccinated beginning Monday as Phase 1B of Ohio’s vaccination plan begins.

ExploreCoronavirus: Details about how, where Phase 1B can get vaccine to come in next two days

After delays, IRS sends more relief payments

The IRS has said that after some initial problems it is getting more of its second round of $600 coronavirus relief payments to taxpayers. Some of the delays are due to a problem for people who filed their taxes with an online preparation service, who found their payment was sent to an account they didn’t recognize. This account may have been a temporary account created by the tax preparer which has since been closed.

ExploreIRS gets more relief payments out after delays

Dayton Hamvention canceled this year

The 2021 Dayton Hamvention has been canceled, with the event’s executive commission saying delays in getting vaccines out and a new form of the coronavirus were factors in the decision. The commission said that anyone who had their tickets deferred last year will be deferred again.

ExploreCoronavirus: 2021 Dayton Hamvention canceled

Greene County sets up notification system for people eligible to receive vaccine

Those who live or work in Greene County who are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine during phases 1A and 1B of Ohio’s vaccination plan can sign up to get notifications for vaccination clinics through Greene County Public Health. To sign up residents should visit the Greene County Public Health website.

ExploreGreene County offers notification system for coronavirus vaccine clinics

Three House lawmakers test positive for coronavirus after Capitol riots

Within a span of about a day, three from the House of Representatives announced that had tested positive for the coronavirus and said they were concerned they may have been infected while rioters occupied the U.S. Capitol. Some members of Congress took shelter together for hours in the House chamber.

ExploreCOVID fears grow in Capitol as three lawmakers test positive

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.