5 things to know about the coronavirus today: Cases falling and vaccinations expanding

Ohio’s coronavirus cases drop below 2,000

The number of daily coronavirus cases dropped below 2,000 in Ohio for the first time in 2021 on Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Ohio reported 1,926 new cases on Monday, less than half of the 21-day average of 4,337 cases.

Greene County moves vaccine clinic to Beavercreek

Greene County Public Health announced on Monday that it is partnering with Ohio University’s Russ Research Center in Beavercreek to distribute COVID-19 vaccines. The local health department had previously been holding vaccination clinics at the old Greene County Career Center outside of Xenia.