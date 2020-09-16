Actress Felicia Chappelle on her brother Dave Chappelle, growing up in Yellow Springs and DC, podcasting, Prince and coronavirus

When life is a stage you will find a way to perform even during a pandemic.
Actress and podcaster Felicia Chappelle chatted with “What Had Happened Was” host Amelia Robinson about her brother Dave Chappelle and what his local socially distance comedy shows have meant, growing up in Yellow Springs and DC, art, Prince nesting dolls, travel and her new show Faces on the Train.
