Air Force Museum to host Veterans Day programs

“This Veterans Day we will be telling veterans' stories to visitors of all ages,” said museum director David Tillotson. “Children can admire the military-themed LEGO display, partake of the simulators and virtual reality experiences and enjoy our walk-on space shuttle. Adults and families can hear first-hand accounts from veterans by the aircraft and missile systems with which they served.”

On Wednesday, visitors can interact with nearly 50 veterans during the “Plane Talks” program between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Visitors can hear stories from crew chiefs, engineers, navigators and pilots. An Aircraft Maintenance Quality Control Officer also plans to speak, according to a release from the Air Force.