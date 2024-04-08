Award-winning Elvis impersonator Todd Berry to perform in Franklin

“The main goal is to deliver the true, authentic Elvis tribute to people,” said Todd Berry, entertainer and Elvis impersonator. “I’m out to bring goodness to the community, and that’s what this show is all about. It’s family entertainment.”

Early on, Barry said he was inspired by his mom, who played all the old hit songs.

“When I was a child, my mom played all of the records from the 1950s and 1960s, and she drove me nuts, and now I go out and drive other people nuts with my entertainment,” said Berry. “People still love Elvis today.”

Berry said it wasn’t long before he started singing Elvis’ music and doing private events for people. Then, his performing opportunities grew because he got involved in some competitions and he went on to Las Vegas.

“It just got bigger and bigger, and now I work with a full professional band and orchestra, depending on what kind of show I’m doing. If it’s a larger event, I use a full production with a band... If it’s a smaller show, I use background tracks with lighting just to give it the Elvis effect,” Berry said.

Tickets for a buffet-style dinner and the show are $50, and the cost of a VIP ticket is $65. The deadline to purchase tickets is April 15. For more information, and to purchase tickets, go to toddberryonline.com.

“I try to sing songs like Elvis, but I bring my own flavor to it,” Berry said.

Berry, who was born legally blind, said he has never let that keep him from doing what he loves — singing and entertaining, performing Elvis’ songs.

“I was born legally blind, and God gave me a gift to be a singer, and I’ve been doing it since I was 10 years old,” said Berry.

He said, “I don’t let it hold me back, because I believe even if you have a disability, if you believe in yourself, and have a dream, you can make it happen if you don’t let anybody hold you back and put your faith in God.”

Berry recently performed for a 90-year-old who was a huge Elvis fan. He’s also done events for kids.

“A lot of young people are into Elvis. I did an engagement for a little girl’s birthday party. She was only eight years old, and Elvis was her favorite artist,” Berry said. “All of her friend’s were there, and it was her birthday party. Her mom requested that we pull up in our white limousine, and it made her whole day. I’m a lot like the way Elvis was, he gave back to people.”

During the show, Berry interacts with the crowd and goes out into the audience. He said his outfits are original.

“I go out into the crowd and give out scarves like Elvis did. I try to bring back the most authentic Elvis that I can for people. So, I try to really get the audience involved. I do a lot of the big hits that everybody knows that Elvis did, anywhere from the 1950s and 1960s hits to the 1970s favorites,” Berry said.

He said one of his favorite Elvis songs to perform is “How Great Thou Art,” a gospel song that Elvis did, and one of his only Grammy-Award winning records.

“The reason I like it is because it shows people the testimony of Jesus Christ and what He’s done in my life. Plus, it’s a great Elvis song,” Berry said.

In addition to Elvis’ music, Berry said one thing he appreciates about Elvis was he had a generous heart.

“He was a generous person, and he gave to everybody,” Berry said.

Audiences can expect to hear songs like “Suspicious Minds,” “Burning Love,” “All Shook Up,” and “Blue Suede Shoes,” among others.

When Berry is not performing as Elvis Presley, he takes the stage as other musical icons such as Buddy Holly and Garth Brooks.

HOW TO GO:

What: Dinner with Elvis featuring Elvis impersonator Todd Berry

When: Fri., April 19 at 7 p.m.

Where: Conover Hall, 285 Conover Drive, Franklin

Cost: Buffet-style dinner and a show is $50; VIP seating is $65. The deadline to purchase tickets is Mon., April 15.

More info.: toddberryonline.com