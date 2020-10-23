Brewpub-restaurant coming as part of $2.2M revamp of historic downtown Miamisburg building

An indoor playground will be available in the back of the building behind the kitchen.

Joo said he wants the business to be the place where area residents swing by to get their morning coffee to-go, use WiFi to get work done, meet up with a friend and let the kids play, grab lunch with parents or business partners and go on date night whether they have a sitter or not.

Renovations have started to the building, which also include new one- and two-bedroom apartments on the second and third floors.

Joo, who graduate from University of Cincinnati with a degree in physics, is married with a daughter and son and works at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as an independent contractor.

“That’s kind of where the name ‘Entropy’ came from,” he said. “It’s a physics term for the tendency of a system in order to gradually deteriorate to chaos. I have two kids and (the name) just fits because we’re a brewery with a playground in the back and kids running around. It’ll be a lot of fun.”

The idea for the business sprang from Joo’s personal life two years ago when he realized he and his wife had few, if any, places to go locally and have an adult conversation.

“It was cold outside and we didn’t want to go to a park, (but) we wanted a place to be able to go and bring our daughter and have her do something while we could talk,” he said. “From there it evolved. I like brewing beer and I’m pretty good at it.”

Joo, who has been brewing beer for approximately three years, said the business has 20 recipes available, about 15 of which has been tried. Ideally, it will offer about nine or 10 of its own products, along with those of other local breweries.

The business won’t be involved with large-scale distribution or canning, he said.

Joo said he had looked at several different locations prior to his father, Eric, looking into purchasing the building through his company, Simplify Real Estate, but opted for Miamisburg because of the building’s location and the potential he saw in it.

“I was like, 'That looks awesome,” he said.

Entropy Brewing is reaching out to the community for some of its initial financial backing via a GoFundMe campaign at www.tinyurl.com/EntropyGoFundMe before seeking private investment, Joo said.