Bridgewater Falls Chick-fil-A to close until late June

FAIRFIELD TWP. — Chick-fil-A at Bridgewater Falls is closing, but just temporarily.
In a Facebook post, the Fairfield Twp. restaurant said they “are officially closed and packing things up to make room for the construction crews.” They will be remodeling the store, and ask until they are done to visit the location in the city of Fairfield, 6305 S. Gilmore Road.
“Many of our original team will be working there during our remodel and they would love to see your smile,” according to the restaurant’s post.
The remodeling is expected to be complete in 2-1/2 months for a reopening the week of June 27.
