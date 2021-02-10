City of Dayton offering in-person help for income tax customers

The City of Dayton is now offering in-person help to income tax customers.
Appointments are available from Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Call 937-333-3500 or visit daytonincometax.setmore.com to schedule an appointment.
Anyone who needs to drop off tax documents or payments can do so using drop boxes inside and outside of City Hall on the Ludlow Street side of the building.
People can also make make payments and submit tax documents at daytonohio.gov/paytax.
Masks are required inside City Hall and will be provided when needed. Temperature screenings may be required.
The city asks that people limit the number of those attending tax appointments as much as possible.