City of Dayton offering in-person help for income tax customers

FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website, in Zelienople, Pa. Tax filing season will start a bit later and look a bit different this year. That’s because the pandemic that defined 2020 has seeped into tax time as well. If you worked from home, received a relief payment, took on some gig work or filed unemployment benefits _ or someone filed a fake claim in your name _ there are things you need to be aware of. Likewise if you normally receive certain tax credits. The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Credit: Keith Srakocic

Local News | 35 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

The City of Dayton is now offering in-person help to income tax customers.

Appointments are available from Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Call 937-333-3500 or visit daytonincometax.setmore.com to schedule an appointment.

Anyone who needs to drop off tax documents or payments can do so using drop boxes inside and outside of City Hall on the Ludlow Street side of the building.

People can also make make payments and submit tax documents at daytonohio.gov/paytax.

Masks are required inside City Hall and will be provided when needed. Temperature screenings may be required.

The city asks that people limit the number of those attending tax appointments as much as possible.

