Coronavirus: 404 hospitalizations, 6,378 daily cases reported in Ohio

Patients in the ICU and on ventilators also remained low compared to the last few weeks. Southwest Ohio dropped below 250 coronavirus patients in ICUs Wednesday and had 199 on ventilators.

Statewide, there have been 6,430 COVID-19 patients admitted to ICUs throughout the pandemic, including 39 admissions reported in the last day.

Ohio added 6,378 cases Wednesday, an increase of nearly 1,500 cases compared to Tuesday, according to ODH. Ohio has recorded 842,433 total cases.

Deaths increased by 73 for a total of 10,409.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that vaccines will be expanded to Ohioans ages 75 and older, as well as people with an intellectual or developmental disability who also have a congenital, developmental or early-onset medical condition next week.

Among those medical conditions are severe lung disease, severe type 1 diabetes, sickle cell anemia, cerebral palsy, spina bifida and more.

Those residents will be contacted by their local developmental disabilities board to coordinate the vaccination process.