Coronavirus: Appointments available for Kettering Health vaccine clinic in Dayton

Registered Pharmacist Paula Agoglia fills a dead volume syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in the William Reid Apartments, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The syringe allows for a full 6 doses to be extracted from each vial. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool)
Credit: Mary Altaffer

Local News | 43 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Kettering Health Network is taking appointments for a coronavirus vaccine clinic for people ages 75 and older in Dayton this week.

Registration is still open for clinic at Grace United Methodist Church, 1001 Harvard Blvd., Dayton. The clinics are from Thursday through Saturday.

To register, visit https://www.ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus/.

Kettering Health added the clinic as part of a partnership with area churches.

“As a faith-based organization, Kettering Health Network is proud to be working with local church leaders to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to our communities,” said Brenda Kuhn, chief clinical officer. “This newest clinic provides more opportunities for community members across the Dayton region to get the vaccine.”

Kettering Health is also having vaccine clinics in Kettering and Jamestown this week, but all appointments are full at this time according to the registration website.

As of Monday, 626,867 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in Ohio, according to the state health department.

