Coronavirus: 2,509 additional cases bring Ohio’s total to 202,740

On Monday, Ohio broke 200,000 total cases of coronavirus. The state added 2,116 cases, bringing the total to 200,231.

Over the weekend the governor called for Ohioans to come together to slow the spread of the virus.

“We’re seeing in Ohio a huge increase in cases - much more than we saw in the spring and summer,” DeWine said. “Ohioans rallied together two other times, and I’m asking them to rally again now.”

He noted that though small events, such as birthday parties, bonfires, sleepovers and family get-togethers, seem innocent, they’re helping spread coronavirus.

“What’s so dangerous is that some people are carriers but don’t know it,” the governor said.