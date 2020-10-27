X

Coronavirus: 2,509 additional cases bring Ohio’s total to 202,740

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine talks to the press Friday October 9, 2020 at the Patterson Homestead on Brown St. in Dayton. DeWine traveled around Ohio on Friday because he was worried about the recent COVID-19 up tick. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

By Kristen Spicker

More than 2,500 cases of coronavirus were reported in Ohio Tuesday, bringing the total to 202,740, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Deaths increased by 22 for a total of 5,239.

There have been 18,433 hospitalizations reported in Ohio throughout the pandemic, including 198 reported Tuesday. There are 1,456 COVID-19 patients in Ohio’s hospitals, including 459 in southwest Ohio.

Gov. Mike DeWine will give Ohioans an update on the coronavirus pandemic and how the state is responding.

He is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will join him.

On Monday, Ohio broke 200,000 total cases of coronavirus. The state added 2,116 cases, bringing the total to 200,231.

Over the weekend the governor called for Ohioans to come together to slow the spread of the virus.

“We’re seeing in Ohio a huge increase in cases - much more than we saw in the spring and summer,” DeWine said. “Ohioans rallied together two other times, and I’m asking them to rally again now.”

He noted that though small events, such as birthday parties, bonfires, sleepovers and family get-togethers, seem innocent, they’re helping spread coronavirus.

“What’s so dangerous is that some people are carriers but don’t know it,” the governor said.

