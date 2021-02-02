Coronavirus: Second dose of vaccines distributed to 89% of skilled nursing facilities

Deaths exceeded 100 for the first time in the state in nearly two weeks. Ohio recorded 109 deaths on Jan. 21 and has reported 11,336 total deaths.

The state added 221 hospitalizations Tuesday for a total of 46,659. There were 2,488 COVID-19 patients in Ohio hospitals as of Tuesday.

“By and large these numbers continue to drop, so we’re happy to see that,” DeWine said.

Throughout the pandemic, Ohio has recorded 6,730 ICU admissions, with 21 reported in the last 24 hours.

The governor and his wife Fran DeWine both received their first dose of the vaccine this morning in Jamestown. The governor is 74 and Fran is 73.

This week, Ohioans 70 and older are eligible to be vaccinated, as well as K-12 school staff.

Vaccine clinics for older Ohioans and school staff will be held separately so the two groups are not competing for spots.

Vaccinations for school staff will continue throughout February, with Ohio aiming to have the first dose administered to all personnel who want the vaccine by the end of the month.

DeWine said the state hopes to have about 100,000 vaccines for older Ohioans and approximately 55,000 vaccines for school staff each week.

Starting next week, the vaccine will be available to the final group in Phase 1B: people ages 65 and older. DeWine has not discussed Phase 1C or indicated who will make up the next group of Ohioans to receive the vaccine or when they will be able to get it.