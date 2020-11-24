X

Coronavirus: DeWine to provide update on state’s response to virus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds up a mask, urging Ohioans to wear them, during a news conference Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds up a mask, urging Ohioans to wear them, during a news conference Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News | 16 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine will give Ohioans an update on the coronavirus pandemic and how the state is working to slow the spread at 2 p.m.

On Monday, the governor and hospital leaders across the state discussed the impact the virus is having on healthcare workers and hospitals throughout Ohio.

ExploreCoronavirus: DeWine, hospitals warn of staff shortages as cases rise

The state reported its highest number hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Monday with 4,358 people, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

“We’re not planning for the surge — the surge is here,” said Dr. Richard Lofgren of UC Health. “We’re approaching the point where the influx of COVID patients will displace non-COVID care.”

Lofgren is the leader of Zone 3, which includes southwest Ohio and the Miami Valley.

ExploreCoronavirus is 6th leading cause of death in Montgomery County, Public Health says

On Monday, there were 1,121 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 253 in the ICU and 171 on ventilators, Lofgren said.

“We’re seeing a proportional amount of spread throughout the entire region,” he said. “This virus is now everywhere.”

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.