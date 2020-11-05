X

Coronavirus: DeWine to share updated virus data, state’s response to pandemic

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine holds up a mask, urging Ohioans to wear them, during a news conference Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Patterson Homestead in Dayton. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News | 37 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Gov. Mike DeWine will give an update on the coronavirus pandemic, including Ohio’s most recent data, at 2 p.m. today.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will also attend.

ExploreRising coronavirus cases slow contact tracing

It’s the governor’s first coronavirus press conference in a week. DeWine canceled the Tuesday meeting due to Election Day.

Since the his last update, Ohio broke its record for daily cases twice. On Tuesday and Wednesday the state added more than 4,000 cases to its total. Ohio’s current record was set Tuesday with 4,229.

On Wednesday, there were 1,982 COVID-19 patients in Ohio hospitals, including 573 in southwest Ohio.

ExploreCoronavirus: Ohioans should avoid travel to 7 states

Hospitalizations and cases have continued to jump in Ohio throughout October and into November. The increase came after the state saw a dip in cases in mid to late September. On Sept. 22, Ohio reported less than 700 daily cases, the lowest number since Sept. 8, DeWine said. A month later, Ohio recorded more than three times that amount with 2,425 cases.

The state was hovering around an average on 1,000 cases a day in mid September, but as of Wednesday is averaging 2,693 daily cases.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.