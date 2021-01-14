Coronavirus: Kettering Health offering vaccine clinics in Montgomery, Greene counties

“Kettering Health Network’s goal is to provide easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Brenda Kuhn, chief clinical officer for Kettering Health Network. “This vaccine brings hope of a return to normalcy, and we are grateful for the support of state and local partners as we take this next step and continue responding to the needs of our community.”

The health care agency will be working with Butler, Greene, Miami and Montgomery counties and will offer vaccine clinics in Greene and Montgomery counties. The clinics will be available for people ages 80 and older.