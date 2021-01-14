Coronavirus: Kettering Health offering vaccine clinics in Montgomery, Greene counties

Kettering Health Network will offer coronavirus vaccine clinics next week and is partnering with local health departments to help make vaccines accessible to different communities.
“Kettering Health Network’s goal is to provide easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Brenda Kuhn, chief clinical officer for Kettering Health Network. “This vaccine brings hope of a return to normalcy, and we are grateful for the support of state and local partners as we take this next step and continue responding to the needs of our community.”
The health care agency will be working with Butler, Greene, Miami and Montgomery counties and will offer vaccine clinics in Greene and Montgomery counties. The clinics will be available for people ages 80 and older.
Kettering Health released the following plans for the week of Jan. 18:
Butler County
- 100 doses received
- Partnering with Hamilton City Health Department
Greene County
- 200 total doses received
- Partnering with Greene County Public Health to distribute 160 doses
- Jamestown Health Center clinic:
- Distributing 40 doses
- Open Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Thursday, Jan. 21 from 1 to 6 p.m.
- Appointments required
Miami County
- 100 doses received
- Partnering with Miami County Public Health
Montgomery County
- 1,575 doses received
- Clinic at 2040 East Dorothy Lane (former Elder Beerman store at Kettering Towne Center)
- Distributing all 1,575 doses
- Open Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 22
- Jan. 19-20: Open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jan. 21-22: Open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Appointments required
To schedule an appointment for a vaccine clinic, visit ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus.
As Kettering Health receives more vaccines it will continue to distribute them as quickly as possible.
Vaccines shipments are announced on a weekly basis and the health care agency will adjust plans based off how many doses are available.