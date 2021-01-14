X

Coronavirus: Kettering Health offering vaccine clinics in Montgomery, Greene counties

Walgreens pharmacist Mindy Keeton delivers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot on Monday at the AHEPA apartments in Merrillville, Ind. (Kale Wilk/The Times via AP)
Walgreens pharmacist Mindy Keeton delivers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot on Monday at the AHEPA apartments in Merrillville, Ind. (Kale Wilk/The Times via AP)

Credit: Kale Wilk

Credit: Kale Wilk

Local News | Jan 14, 2021
By Kristen Spicker

Kettering Health Network will offer coronavirus vaccine clinics next week and is partnering with local health departments to help make vaccines accessible to different communities.

“Kettering Health Network’s goal is to provide easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Brenda Kuhn, chief clinical officer for Kettering Health Network. “This vaccine brings hope of a return to normalcy, and we are grateful for the support of state and local partners as we take this next step and continue responding to the needs of our community.”

ExploreWarren County coronavirus vaccine clinic full. Here’s how to schedule.

The health care agency will be working with Butler, Greene, Miami and Montgomery counties and will offer vaccine clinics in Greene and Montgomery counties. The clinics will be available for people ages 80 and older.

Kettering Health released the following plans for the week of Jan. 18:

Butler County

  • 100 doses received
  • Partnering with Hamilton City Health Department
ExploreHow to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in Butler County

Greene County

  • 200 total doses received
  • Partnering with Greene County Public Health to distribute 160 doses
  • Jamestown Health Center clinic:
    • Distributing 40 doses
    • Open Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Thursday, Jan. 21 from 1 to 6 p.m.
    • Appointments required
ExploreEligible Greene County residents should sign up for alerts about vaccine clinics

Miami County

  • 100 doses received
  • Partnering with Miami County Public Health
ExploreCoronavirus: Vaccine clinics fill up as Miami County awaits next allocation amount

Montgomery County

  • 1,575 doses received
  • Clinic at 2040 East Dorothy Lane (former Elder Beerman store at Kettering Towne Center)
    • Distributing all 1,575 doses
    • Open Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 22
      • Jan. 19-20: Open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • Jan. 21-22: Open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
    • Appointments required

To schedule an appointment for a vaccine clinic, visit ketteringhealth.org/coronavirus.

As Kettering Health receives more vaccines it will continue to distribute them as quickly as possible.

Vaccines shipments are announced on a weekly basis and the health care agency will adjust plans based off how many doses are available.

ExploreNext phase starts for Preble County COVID-19 vaccine rollout

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.