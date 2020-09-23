Coronavirus: Ohio daily case average dips under 1,000; 900 cases reported today

Ohio’s 21-day average of daily coronavirus cases dipped under 1,000 today as the state reported 903 new cases.
It marked the fifth straight day Ohio had less than 1,000 cases reported.
On Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine said Ohio saw the lowest number of new cases since Sept. 8 with 685 cases reported. He said he hopes the trend continues, but that it was too early to tell.
As of Sept. 21, the seven-day positivity percentage was at 2.9%, another positive sign for the state..
In previous weeks, daily case numbers lingered around the 1,000 mark during the week and dropped during the weekend.
Throughout the pandemic, there have been 146,753 total cases and 4,687 deaths reported in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Hospitalizations increased by 78 for a total of 14,977. There were eight ICU admissions reported, bringing the total to 3,218.