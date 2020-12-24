Coronavirus: Ohio makes own travel advisory for fourth straight week

For the fourth straight week, Ohio has made its own travel advisory, joining 15 other states, including neighbors Kentucky and Pennsylvania.
The Ohio Department of Health recommends against traveling to any state with a coronavirus positivity rate of 15% or higher.
The sixteen states who made the updated travel advisory Wednesday are Alabama (41.1%), Idaho (41%), Pennsylvania (39.2%), South Dakota (37%), Kansas (34.4%), Iowa (33%), Mississippi (23.1%), Tennessee (20%), Arkansas (19%), Oklahoma (19%), Utah (18%), Kentucky (17.3%), Texas (17%), Missouri (15.4%), Ohio (15.3%) and Nevada (15%).
ODH uses data from The COVID Tracking Project to compile the travel advisory and updates the list each Wednesday using data from the previous day. Positivity rates could not be determined for Oregon and Wyoming.
Anyone traveling to Ohio from a state on the travel advisory should self-quarantine for 14 days.
While quarantining, monitor yourself for a fever or other signs of coronavirus, such as a cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.