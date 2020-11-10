X

Coronavirus: Ohio shatters daily case, hospitalization records

The Ohio National Guard and volunteers from The Foodbank in Dayton load food into vehicles at Wright State University's Nutter Center on Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Local News | Updated 6 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

Ohio smashed its previous daily case and hospitalizations records Tuesday, reporting 6,508 cases and 386 hospitalizations in the last day.

Cases beat the previous record of 5,59 set on Saturday by nearly 1,000 cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health. This is the first time the state has recorded more than 6,000 cases in a day.

The state’s previous record for hospitalizations was 231 and was set Friday.

Ohio has reported 261,482 total cases and 21,037 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine will address Ohioans Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. regarding the state’s “critical stage” in the pandemic and how it will impact Ohio moving forward.

Leaders and officials from hospitals across the state shared updates from their regions Monday as cases and hospitalizations continued to climb in Ohio.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, incoming Ohio Department of Health chief medical officer, said the state is seeing an “unprecedented” surge in hospitalizations.

“If we don’t control the spread, we won’t be able to continue caring for the acutely ill without postponing important, but less urgent, care,” he said. “This kind of shift could happen in a matter of weeks if trends don’t change.”

