Coronavirus: Ohio shatters daily case, hospitalization records

Gov. Mike DeWine will address Ohioans Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. regarding the state’s “critical stage” in the pandemic and how it will impact Ohio moving forward.

Leaders and officials from hospitals across the state shared updates from their regions Monday as cases and hospitalizations continued to climb in Ohio.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, incoming Ohio Department of Health chief medical officer, said the state is seeing an “unprecedented” surge in hospitalizations.

“If we don’t control the spread, we won’t be able to continue caring for the acutely ill without postponing important, but less urgent, care,” he said. “This kind of shift could happen in a matter of weeks if trends don’t change.”