Coronavirus: Vaccine provider suspended after nearly 900 doses wasted in Ohio

SpecialtyRX received 1,500 vaccines to administer to residents at eight long-term care facilities. After distributing the first doses, the provider was looking into transferring the remaining 890 doses to another provider. However, it was discovered the doses were unusable after SpecialtyRX failed to monitor the temperatures of its refrigerator and freezer, according to ODH.

All vaccine providers are required to check and record the minimum and maximum temperatures of cold storage refrigerators and freezers every work day.