Dayton-area city landmarks earn Ohio group’s spotlight

Three Dayton-area communities are among four being featured by an Ohio group representing local governments in the state.
Kettering, Oakwood and Troy are all spotlighted in photos in the spring newsletter by the Ohio City/County Management Association. Canal Fulton just south of Akron was the fourth community picked out of 55 submissions, officials said.
Kettering’s Fire Station 32 on Far Hill Avenue is featured. It was opened in February 2016 as part of a $30 million public safety modernization plan that included three other new fire stations, according to Kettering.
The state organization also displays Oakwood’s Smith Gardens, which city officials call “a community treasure.”
Given to the city in 1974 by industrialist and Oakwood resident Carlton W. Smith, the site consists of about an acre at the northwest corner of Oakwood Avenue and Walnut Lane.
The Float Troy program is also spotlighted. Located on the Great Miami River, it is dubbed as “the only public floating-tent experience in Ohio — or anywhere else,” according to its website.
Float Troy is a series of inflatable floating tents anchored at Treasure Island Park. Guests can sleep in an inflatable floating tent on the water, in close proximity to the hiking, biking and other outdoor activities that Great Miami River recreational trail has to offer.