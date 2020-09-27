Dayton area theater searching for volunteers

Volunteers must be at least 15 and may sign up by visiting www.myplazatheatre.com and clicking the “Volunteer at The Plaza.” Each volunteer receives one movie voucher for each shift worked.

Box office volunteers require prior training before signing up. Concession volunteers serve popcorn, drinks and concessions.

House ushers, who help guide people to seating to keep groups socially distant, do not need prior training to volunteer.

“Each time a person volunteers, they are also entered into a drawing we hold once a year where we pick a lucky volunteer to win a private screening of a movie of their choice with up to 100 people,” von Stuckrad-Smolinski said.

The theater is a 501(c)3 non-profit with one full-time staff member and five part-time managers, she said. The remainder of the positions that it fills for each show are all volunteers.

“We have around 150 volunteers on our mailing list, but usually a core of about five to 10 who are regulars," she said. “Some just volunteer once to fulfill school requirements or another community obligation.”

The Plaza Theatre operates on a lean budget and is not able to afford additional staffing needs if those positions aren’t filled by volunteers, she said.

“Sometimes audience members may see the box office is closed and that is because we couldn’t fill that position with a volunteer,” von Stuckrad-Smolinski said. “We can operate the theater with only three (people) during a showing, but the customer experience is much more pleasing with the full treatment.”

Miamisburg Mayor Michelle Collins, who serves on the board for the Plaza Theatre, said she volunteers as an usher at the theater whenever possible.

Collins said von Stuckrad Smolinski has “been a rock star” when it comes to keeping volunteers and theater-goers safe during the pandemic.

“We’re setting customers three seats from another non-related group, we’re staggering the rows, we have barriers up at the concession stand,” she said. “We have opened the outside box office so that people can just purchase a ticket out there in case they don’t want concessions as to not back up that line.”

IF YOU GO.

The Plaza Theatre, 33 S Main St., Miamisburg, is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering a slew of ghoulish classics. That includes “The Monster Squad” at 4:30 p.m. today and "Night of the Living Dead,” at 7 p.m. today.

Movie tickets are $5.

Upcoming other movies include Hocus Pocus" (1993), “The Exorcist: Extended Directors Cut” (1973) “The Thing” (1982), “The Amityville Horror” (1979), “The Legend of Boggy Creek” (1972), “Carrie” (1976), “An American Werewolf in London” (1981),"Rosemary’s Baby" (1968), “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein” (1948), “House of Wax” (1953), “The Lost Boys” (1987), “Ghostbusters” (1984), “The House on Haunted Hill” (1959), “Beetlejuice” (1988) and “Halloween” (1978).

More information at www.myplazatheatre.com.