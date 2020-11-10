Dayton breaks record high temperature for second time in days

Dayton continued to see record-setting temperatures this week, breaking the record high for the second time in three days.
On Tuesday, Dayton broke the daily high of 71 degrees set in 2002 and 2006. As of 11:14 a.m., the temperature was 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
[1114 am] Dayton has reached 73 degrees, which means the record high has already been broken. The previous record for November 10th was 71 set in 2002 and 2006. The temperature will still go up at least a few more degrees before the day is through. #daywx— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 10, 2020
The NWS will release more information once the day’s high temperature has been registered.
Tuesday closes out three days of unseasonably warm weather in southwest Ohio.
On Sunday, Dayton hit 80 degrees, breaking the record of 75 degrees set in 1945. Monday the city was one degree short of the the record-high 79 degrees record in 1975.
Cincinnati and Columbus also broke record highs on Tuesday.
After Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop to the mid to high 50s.