Dayton mayor to announce lawsuit aimed at reducing gun violence

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley will join Columbus officials to announce a lawsuit as part of an effort to reduce gun violence and keep guns away from those who are not allowed to own them.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein and Eric Tirschwell, managing director of Everytown Law, will also be present for the announcement at 10 a.m.
According to a press release, the announcement will include information on the “first-of-its kind lawsuit.”
A couple months ago, Everytown Law filed a lawsuit in federal court in the Southern District of New York against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
Everytown in the case represents the cities of Syracuse, New York; San Jose, California; Chicago and Columbia, South Carolina.
The lawsuit claims the ATF is incorrectly interpreting federal law by failing to regulate the sale of “untraceable” gun parts, which can be assembled to create “ghost guns.”
Earlier this year, Everytown Law and Kansas City also filed a public nuisance lawsuit against a gun manufacturer and some licensed firearms dealers and individuals claiming they contributed to a “violent crime epidemic” in the city.
Everytown said the lawsuit was the first filed by a city against a gun manufacturer in more than a decade.
The lawsuit seeks reimbursement for costs stemming from violent crime allegedly related to the defendants' gun trafficking activities and calls on the court to issue an order requiring the defendants to recover firearms that are still in circulation.
Everytown Law is the litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund.
We will update this story as more information is available.