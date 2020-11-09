Dayton mayor to announce lawsuit aimed at reducing gun violence

The lawsuit claims the ATF is incorrectly interpreting federal law by failing to regulate the sale of “untraceable” gun parts, which can be assembled to create “ghost guns.”

Earlier this year, Everytown Law and Kansas City also filed a public nuisance lawsuit against a gun manufacturer and some licensed firearms dealers and individuals claiming they contributed to a “violent crime epidemic” in the city.

Everytown said the lawsuit was the first filed by a city against a gun manufacturer in more than a decade.

The lawsuit seeks reimbursement for costs stemming from violent crime allegedly related to the defendants' gun trafficking activities and calls on the court to issue an order requiring the defendants to recover firearms that are still in circulation.

Everytown Law is the litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund.

We will update this story as more information is available.