Dayton Metro Library to improve air quality using CARES Act funds

The Dayton Metro Library is improving the air quality at all of its branches by installing needlepoint bipolar ionization technology purchased using CARES Act funding.
The technology will be installed at all branches by end of this year.
“We’ll all breathe easier when COVID-19 is controlled with a vaccine, but in the meantime this technology kills not only the COVID-19 virus, but also clears other viruses, bacteria and spores from the air, providing healthier libraries even after the pandemic is over,” Tim Kambitsch, Dayton Metro Library executive director, said.
The technology uses positive and negative ions delivered through HVAC systems to clean the air. The ions bond with particles in the air. The larger the cluster of particles, the easier it is for HVAC systems to filter items out.
“Along with our mask requirement, social distancing, disinfecting and curbside services, this technology will help to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Kambitsch.
The Board of Library Trustees approved Applied Mechanical to install the technology. The materials have been ordered and installation should be completed at all branches by the end of 2020.
The technology will be removed and reinstalled at the new Burkhardt, Madden Hills, Westwood, Northmont and Huber Heights branches once the buildings are completed.
The air quality money comes from the massive coronavirus stimulus package approved by federal lawmakers.