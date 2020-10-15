X

Dayton Public Schools to host drive-thru career fair

By Kristen Spicker

Dayton Public Schools is hoping to fill 30 positions at a drive-thru career fair next week.

The career fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22 at Welcome Stadium on South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

DPS is looking to hire bus drivers, assistant custodian and nutrition services and grounds workers.

Applicants should enter the stadium at Gate D and drive through a designated lane for their area of interest. A department head will stand by the vehicle to interview the candidate.

Participants are required to wear a face mask. A mask will be provided to those who do not have one.

Candidates should bring copies of their resume and a valid driver’s license.

Job postings are available at DaytonPublic.com. Anyone who cannot attend the drive-thru career fair can instead apply online.

