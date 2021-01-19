Dayton to vote on police body cameras

The modified contract also calls for upgrading the police department’s in-car camera system and includes the possible expansion of an existing license-plate reader (LPR) program, according to the city manager’s report.

“The LPR feature will be deactivated until such time as the LPR program parameters are approved by city commission,” the report states.

The city is considering buying 240 signal sidearm devices that automatically activate the body worn cameras when officers unholster their weapons.

The fleet component of the contract calls for 240 Axon cameras, or two per vehicle, the city manager’s report states.