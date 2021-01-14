Details released on inauguration events: Are you going? Tell us about your plans

The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is expected to be a subdued affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing security threats.
The New York-born Lady Gaga will perform the National Anthem at the president-elect’s inauguration next week, the inaugural committee reported Thursday.
Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, campaigned for Biden during the general election, hitting the trail for him the night before the election at a drive-thru rally in Pittsburgh.
They also teamed up in 2017 for a PSA about sexual assault.
Jennifer Lopez will also perform during Wednesday’s ceremony, while Andrea Hall, a career firefighter from Fulton County, Georgia, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and Amanda Gorman, the first National Youth Poet Laureate will recite a poem.
Father Leo O’Donovan will deliver the invocation and Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman, the pastor at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, will perform a benediction.