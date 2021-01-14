Ohio National Guard activated, Statehouse to be closed ahead of Biden’s inauguration

The governor declined to comment on if he had heard about protests in cities other than Columbus, but said his office has been in contact with Ohio mayors.

DeWine noted that it’s important to have enough security present from the beginning, saying he believes being prepared helps prevent protests from turning violent.

“Being safe rather than sorry is really critical here,” Superintendent Col. Richard Fambro, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

From Sunday through Wednesday, the Ohio Statehouse and all state offices in downtown Columbus will be closed and staff will work from home or another location, DeWine said.

DeWine stressed that violent protests will not be tolerated in Ohio, noting that the Ohio National Guard and Ohio State Highway Patrol will be out in full forth in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

“The sad truth is that there are people in our country who want to turn peaceful protests into opportunities for violence,” he said. “These are violent people and their violence will not be tolerated in Ohio. It will not be tolerated anywhere.”

The announcement came days after protests in support of President Donald Trump outside the U.S. Capitol building turned into a riot, with people breaking through police barricades and into the building. The riot prompted a lockdown at the Capitol as Congress gathered to read Electoral College votes. Five people died, including a woman who was shot by police and a Capitol police officer who was injured during the incident.

Following the riot, the FBI has warned of possible armed protests in all 50 states and DC in the days leading up to Biden inauguration.

When asked if chemical agents, such as tear gas, would be authorized for use against protesters, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said that as long as protests remain peaceful, chemical agents will not be used. However, if protesters get violent and if property is being destroyed, law enforcement are authorized to use chemical agents.

Ginther also asked anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement.

Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan suggested that people who do not have business that requires them to be downtown to avoid the area.

If people want to come to protest, he asked that they listen to law enforcement and follow directions to help keep demonstrations peaceful.