Downtown Dayton demolition accident: Developer says steel column ‘kicked away’

Crawford said the building was in the process of being demolished and did not collapse.

The old Wright State Kettering Center at the corner on St. Clair and Monument, collapsed Monday knocking down RTA lines and damaging a sculpture across Monument Ave. in the Riverscape Metro Park. No one was injured. The building was being removed by a demo crew. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Credit: Credit:

He said Complete Clearing is the contractor on the project and, prior to demolition, they pulled a city permit to close all lanes of one-way traffic on Monument Avenue.

“This is a standard precaution we follow when demolishing a building close to the street,” he said.

Crawford said the incident did not lead to any citations, and he does not expect any to be forthcoming.

Proper safety precautions were put in place before demolition commenced, and they will remain in place for the rest of the project, he said.

Safety measures included installing security fencing around the perimeter of the jobsite, conducting onsite safety walks and closing sidewalks and all lanes of one-way traffic, he said.

“Even with all precautions in place, accidents unfortunately can still occur,” he said.

Demolition work did not go as planned Monday at the former Wright State University Kettering Center in downtown Dayton. Large metal beams, bricks, concrete and other building debris collapsed onto Monument Avenue, taking down RTA lines and heavily damaging a sculpture at RiverScape MetroPark across the street. Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

During demolition, pieces sometimes fall differently than anticipated, which is why they obtained a lane-closure permit, he said.

The remaining building material will be removed, and construction on the new apartment building should start in January, he said.

“We will continue to maintain the highest safety standards and look forward to moving forward on this exciting project in downtown Dayton,” he said.