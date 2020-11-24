Drive-thru coronavirus testing available at the Nutter Center Saturday

Masking and social distancing will be enforced at the testing site.

The testing event is sponsored by the Philippine-American Society of Greater Dayton, the Asian American Council of Dayton, the Ohio Asian American Health Coalition and the Philippine Nurses Association of Central Ohio, with support from the Office of Latinx, Asian and Native American Affairs at Wright State and the Share Foundation.

“We want to make sure our communities go for testing and if it is provided by an Asian organization through people that they know, through people who may look like them, speak the same language, we will be more successful,” said Cora Munoz, president of the Ohio Asian American Health Coalition.

Anyone with questions about testing or the event should contact the the Philippine-American Society of Greater Dayton at philamsociety@gmail.com.