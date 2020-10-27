X

Election 2020: Still want to vote by mail? Better act today

Miami Valley residents are voting in record numbers and earlier than past presidential elections.

By Chris Stewart

Ohio voters still wanting to request a mail-in ballot are about out of time.

Election officials say you really should have your application in at your county board of elections no later than today, though noon Saturday is the legal deadline.

The legal deadline just doesn’t ensure applications from voters are received in time and for ballots to be delivered, said Jan Kelly, Montgomery County Board of Elections director.

“You’re not going to get it. It’s just not possible for you to get it — from us to mail it to you and for you to fill it out and for the mail to get it back to us,” Kelly said. “We are picking today as the deadline for you to get your applications for absentee ballots here at the Board of Elections.”

The best way to return a mail-in ballot application at this late date is at your county’s Board of Elections drop box, Kelly said.

Once received and voted, mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 2, the day before the election, and arrive at the county elections board no later than 10 days after the election.

The absentee vote by mail ballot request form can be found at www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/absentee-ballot/.

Voters can vote early in-person through 2 p.m. Monday at their county’s Board of Elections site or on Election Day at their designated precinct.

When you can vote early in person

Early in-person voting hours are uniform across Ohio’s counties.

Monday-Friday, Oct. 26-Oct. 30, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where to vote early in person

Butler County Board of Elections

1802 Princeton Road, Suite 600, Hamilton, OH 45011 Telephone: (513) 887-3700 Fax: (513) 887-5535 E-mail: butler@OhioSoS.gov Website: elections.bcohio.gov

Champaign County Board of Elections

1512 S. U.S. 68, Suite L100, Urbana, OH 43078 Telephone: (937) 484-1575 Fax: (937) 484-1578 E-mail: champaig@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/champaign/

Clark County Board of Elections

CHANGE: Turner Studio Theatre at the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Avenue. Mailing Address: PO Box 1766 Springfield, OH 45501-1766 Telephone: (937) 521-2120 Fax: (937) 328-2603 E-mail: elections@clark.boe.ohio.gov Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/clark/

Greene County Board of Elections

551 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, OH 45385 Telephone: (937) 562-6170 Fax: (937) 562-6171 E-mail: greene@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.greene.boe.ohio.gov

Miami County Board of Elections

215 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373 Telephone: (937) 440-3900 Fax: (937) 440-3901 E-mail: miami@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.boe.ohio.gov/miami/

Montgomery County Board of Elections

451 W. Third St. Dayton, OH 45422 Telephone: (937) 225-5656 Fax: (937) 496-7798 E-mail: montgome@OhioSoS.gov Website: www.montgomery.boe.ohio.gov

Warren County Board of Elections

520 Justice Dr., Lebanon, OH 45036 Telephone: (513) 695-1358 Fax: (513) 695-2953 E-mail: wcboe@warrencountyohio.gov Website: vote.warrencountyohio.gov

